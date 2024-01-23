Previous
Herbie by casablanca
Spotted this classic VW Beetle car in Waitrose car park. Rather splendid, eh?

Thanks for your kind messages yesterday. News was mixed but a lovely consultant who took his time and was helpful.
ace
Joan Robillard ace
Memories!
January 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pov. I had a loan of a friends Jeans VW Beetle bright yellow not to be missed. A fun car to drive. Not as icon as Herbie but still a great little car.
January 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, what a great pov!
January 23rd, 2024  
