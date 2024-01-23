Sign up
Previous
23 / 365
Herbie
Spotted this classic VW Beetle car in Waitrose car park. Rather splendid, eh?
Thanks for your kind messages yesterday. News was mixed but a lovely consultant who took his time and was helpful.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
3
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2638
photos
153
followers
61
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd January 2024 7:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Memories!
January 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov. I had a loan of a friends Jeans VW Beetle bright yellow not to be missed. A fun car to drive. Not as icon as Herbie but still a great little car.
January 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, what a great pov!
January 23rd, 2024
