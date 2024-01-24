The Case of the Mistaken Identity

Chapter 1. It was Sunday afternoon, the wind was blowing, the rain was teeming and the lady of the house was ironing the clothes. Suddenly, the iron toppled and landed on the back of her hand before crashing to the floor. It survived. But her skin did not and a painful burn ensued.



Chapter 2. Yesterday morning, sleep still prickling her tired eyes, she reached for the green tube on the bathroom shelf to continue to treat the burn with Aloe Vera gel. An odd sensation followed. The gel was gritty as she rubbed it in and it began to hurt. Peculiar.



Glancing down, she saw with horror that it was not indeed the Aloe Vera she was rubbing on her sore hand, but the Gardener's Hand Scrub with Pumice Stone bits in. Her screams echoed down the hallway and she was last seen muttering "they were both green...." 😂🤦‍♀️