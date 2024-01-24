Previous
The Case of the Mistaken Identity by casablanca
The Case of the Mistaken Identity

Chapter 1. It was Sunday afternoon, the wind was blowing, the rain was teeming and the lady of the house was ironing the clothes. Suddenly, the iron toppled and landed on the back of her hand before crashing to the floor. It survived. But her skin did not and a painful burn ensued.

Chapter 2. Yesterday morning, sleep still prickling her tired eyes, she reached for the green tube on the bathroom shelf to continue to treat the burn with Aloe Vera gel. An odd sensation followed. The gel was gritty as she rubbed it in and it began to hurt. Peculiar.

Glancing down, she saw with horror that it was not indeed the Aloe Vera she was rubbing on her sore hand, but the Gardener's Hand Scrub with Pumice Stone bits in. Her screams echoed down the hallway and she was last seen muttering "they were both green...." 😂🤦‍♀️
Babs ace
Oops. Hope you are okay. Could have been worse you could have mistaken it for toothpaste and brushed your teeth with it.
January 24th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh 😱 that's not good
January 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I think something similar has happened to most of us.
January 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@onewing My friend Peter just sent me a message on FB telling me he has brushed his teeth with Savlon antiseptic cream......twice! It was only the second time that made him doubt the odd feel of it....no mention of the taste!! :)
January 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
Omw, that sure sounds like a nightmare and horror story! Hope your hand heals soon.
January 24th, 2024  
