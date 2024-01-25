Sign up
Coco the Cat
Coco the chocolate cat was a birthday gift from my Dad and the last bit of birthday chocolate I have finally consumed. (Fat little tummy to prove it LOL) The sign was a gift at Christmas from my dear Twinnie and together they made me smile.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Annie D
ace
Love the words and image
January 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I don't know if I could eat a chocolate cat.
January 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely sign from a friend and cute cat.
January 25th, 2024
