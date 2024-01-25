Previous
Coco the Cat by casablanca
25 / 365

Coco the Cat

Coco the chocolate cat was a birthday gift from my Dad and the last bit of birthday chocolate I have finally consumed. (Fat little tummy to prove it LOL) The sign was a gift at Christmas from my dear Twinnie and together they made me smile.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Casablanca

On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Annie D ace
Love the words and image
January 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I don't know if I could eat a chocolate cat.
January 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely sign from a friend and cute cat.
January 25th, 2024  
