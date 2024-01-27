Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
The Hare
Hyde Hall have had a display of sculptures based on Aesop's Fables for many months. Delightful things created by Susan Bacon and Marcus Cornish. Took a bitterly cold windy walk there yesterday followed swiftly by a hot coffee!
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2642
photos
154
followers
61
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
26th January 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How beautifully you capture this, I used to love reading the fables :-)
January 27th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
I love this! Sculpture carries the imprint of the artist!
January 27th, 2024
