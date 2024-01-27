Previous
The Hare by casablanca
27 / 365

The Hare

Hyde Hall have had a display of sculptures based on Aesop's Fables for many months. Delightful things created by Susan Bacon and Marcus Cornish. Took a bitterly cold windy walk there yesterday followed swiftly by a hot coffee!
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
7% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautifully you capture this, I used to love reading the fables :-)
January 27th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
I love this! Sculpture carries the imprint of the artist!
January 27th, 2024  
