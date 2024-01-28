Previous
Osborne by casablanca
28 / 365

Osborne

Oh dear, naughty Osborne, my Isle of Wight squirrel, was found playing in the shredder bucket......what a mess!
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
How did he get through the little slot?
January 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh dear glad my Two can't get in the shredder base-funny photo
January 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
He has been getting into mischief hasn't he.

Zoe had a teddy bear called Osborne. She found him at Osborne House obviously left behind by some child which is how he got his name. He only had one eye so we made him a patch for his missing eye and he looked like a pirate.
January 28th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Haha what a minx - and totally adorable, I so want one!
January 28th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Cute pic😊
January 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise