Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
28 / 365
Osborne
Oh dear, naughty Osborne, my Isle of Wight squirrel, was found playing in the shredder bucket......what a mess!
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2643
photos
154
followers
61
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
28th January 2024 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
How did he get through the little slot?
January 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh dear glad my Two can't get in the shredder base-funny photo
January 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
He has been getting into mischief hasn't he.
Zoe had a teddy bear called Osborne. She found him at Osborne House obviously left behind by some child which is how he got his name. He only had one eye so we made him a patch for his missing eye and he looked like a pirate.
January 28th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Haha what a minx - and totally adorable, I so want one!
January 28th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Cute pic😊
January 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Zoe had a teddy bear called Osborne. She found him at Osborne House obviously left behind by some child which is how he got his name. He only had one eye so we made him a patch for his missing eye and he looked like a pirate.