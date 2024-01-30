Previous
Stollen Scones by casablanca
Stollen Scones

Thanks for all your tips and well wishes. I had spinal surgery back in 2009, so I know this is muscular not disc thankfully but ugh, it is horrible and persisting but I am trying to keep moving, taking painkillers and hopefully it will settle down soon.

While I was up on my feet yesterday trying to keep moving for a while, I tried a new recipe. Out of the National Trust Book of Scones, these are Stollen Scones. I dislike all things almond flavoured (love almonds themselves though) so I have not tasted these, but my boys and my parents, who dropped in yesterday, loved them. Full of fruit, mixed spice, nutmeg, homemade marzipan and nuts.
Casablanca

