Half and Half with the Other Half

A veteran of back pain, I know how important it is to keep moving, so I got hubby to come with me on little walks in case I literally need support.



On the plus side, my son was at our Physio's yesterday and managed to secure me a slot with him tomorrow, so he can assess and do some hands on work and help me get my back back on track hopefully. In the meantime, grateful for painkillers, warm baths and my family being home.



On to B&W tomorrow for Flash of Red. What fun!



Will be able to comment more soon. Just can't sit at the computer for long right now!