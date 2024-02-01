Previous
Landscape 1 by casablanca
Landscape 1

As I am a tad incapacitated currently (physio here I come in a few hours!) this is a shot from last week at Hyde Hall, edited in Silvertone for day one of Flash of Red.

First 4 days are landscapes.

Should be able to comment better soon hopefully!
1st February 2024

Casablanca

ace
Diana ace
A beautiful capture and edit of this lovely landscape. Hope the physio helps :-)
February 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice to see the undulating landscape.
February 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely scene. Hope the physio is helpful.
Don't rush with anything, just rest and take it easy.
February 1st, 2024  
