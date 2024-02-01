Sign up
Previous
32 / 365
Landscape 1
As I am a tad incapacitated currently (physio here I come in a few hours!) this is a shot from last week at Hyde Hall, edited in Silvertone for day one of Flash of Red.
First 4 days are landscapes.
Should be able to comment better soon hopefully!
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
3
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2647
photos
152
followers
61
following
8% complete
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
1st February 2024 10:25am
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
A beautiful capture and edit of this lovely landscape. Hope the physio helps :-)
February 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to see the undulating landscape.
February 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely scene. Hope the physio is helpful.
Don't rush with anything, just rest and take it easy.
February 1st, 2024
Don't rush with anything, just rest and take it easy.