Landscape 2

Another view of the farmland near Hyde Hall with all the new trees that have been planted, enclosed in their little supports.



Physio was helpful. Not muscle spasms, but an irritated section of lower spine. Likely the disc but could equally be the nerve or joint. Whichever, it is unhappy! He did some hands on work and I have some gentle mobilising exercises to do daily and I see him again next week.



Avoiding sitting much so commenting will be sporadic for now. Hopefully better soon!