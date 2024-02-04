Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
Landscape 4
The formal view from the greenhouse back up to the original main house through the rose gardens. The hedging shapes appealed to me in mono. Final landscape. On to architecture tomorrow.
Back improving, yipee. Pain vastly reduced now and starting to settle.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
4
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2650
photos
152
followers
61
following
9% complete
View this month »
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
4th February 2024 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Hazel
ace
This works really well in mono: variety of tones and great shapes!
February 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Great news about your back!
Lovely photo, the lines, shadows and subject matter.
February 4th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
Looks a lovely place to visit. Good to hear you back is improving Take Care.
February 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful leading line
February 4th, 2024
Lovely photo, the lines, shadows and subject matter.