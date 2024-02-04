Previous
Landscape 4 by casablanca
35 / 365

Landscape 4

The formal view from the greenhouse back up to the original main house through the rose gardens. The hedging shapes appealed to me in mono. Final landscape. On to architecture tomorrow.

Back improving, yipee. Pain vastly reduced now and starting to settle.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Casablanca

This works really well in mono: variety of tones and great shapes!
February 4th, 2024  
Great news about your back!
Lovely photo, the lines, shadows and subject matter.
February 4th, 2024  
Looks a lovely place to visit. Good to hear you back is improving Take Care.
February 4th, 2024  
Wonderful leading line
February 4th, 2024  
