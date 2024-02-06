Previous
Architecture 2 by casablanca
Architecture 2

The magnificent greenhouse at Hyde Hall surrounded by concentric circles of crops from around the world. I have always enjoyed its design and shape.
6th February 2024

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
JackieR
I love this greenhouse! Fab light and great silhouette
February 6th, 2024  
Casablanca
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I can still see you standing there on the path photographing it in the falling snow!
February 6th, 2024  
Brigette
So nice
It’s such a great shape
February 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
February 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Fabulous.
February 6th, 2024  
Babs
How good is this in black and white fav
February 6th, 2024  
Diana
A magnificent capture, looks amazing on black!
February 6th, 2024  
Pam Knowler
Great image - works well in B&W.
February 6th, 2024  
