Architecture 3 by casablanca
Architecture 3

Corner of the cafe building at Hyde Hall gardens.

Managed to re-injure my back yesterday, so put myself back a bit! Oops. Proves how dangerous it is to reach right to the bottom of the laundry basket - housework is over rated LOL!! At the hospital today with my family member seeing Oncology, so we shall see what the day brings.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Babs
What a lovely shot. fav

Hope all goes well at the hospital. xx

You really don't learn do you. Housework can wait. Always ask yourself 'should I read my book or do the housework' No contest really. Take it easy. You need one of these long poles with a hand on the end to reach the bottom of the laundry basket.
February 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
I love the contrast between the man made architecture and the architecture of nature.
February 7th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Very nice capture. Great contrast between the part building and the palm tree. Sorry that you hurt your back. I know what that means I was a back sufferer for a good number of years.
February 7th, 2024  
Pam Knowler
Lovely image with great contrast.
February 7th, 2024  
