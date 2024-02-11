Sign up
Previous
42 / 365
Architecture 7
Crazy day yesterday and raining again today, so I stuck with something very local......the outside aspect of the chimney breast in my house. Just enjoyed the stepped lines of the tiles and bricks.
On to trying tone splitting tomorrow.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2657
photos
152
followers
61
following
11% complete
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
11th February 2024 7:03am
Tags
for2024
Babs
ace
A bit like a jigsaw we are seeing your house bit by bit. Nice pattern
February 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice tones in the brickwork.
February 11th, 2024
