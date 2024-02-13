Previous
Contre Jour Split Toning 2 by casablanca
44 / 365

Contre Jour Split Toning 2

This photo will look familiar to some of you! I thought I would see what happened if I used red split toning on the highlights this time, not the shadows. Quite like it.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
I love it. It works really well.
February 13th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love this one it works so well fav
February 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
I think it is fabulous, it adds a bit of mystery to the scene.
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise