Previous
45 / 365
Heart Split Toning 3
Toning applied to shadows today. Fascinated that it made the dish red again, since that is is actual colour! Happy Valentine's Day, you lovely people. A good day to tell you I appreciate your online company, creativity and fun banter.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2660
photos
153
followers
61
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th February 2024 7:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Kathy A
ace
I don’t understand this toning business but I love those hearts
February 14th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
absolutely STUNNING
February 14th, 2024
