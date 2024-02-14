Previous
Heart Split Toning 3 by casablanca
45 / 365

Heart Split Toning 3

Toning applied to shadows today. Fascinated that it made the dish red again, since that is is actual colour! Happy Valentine's Day, you lovely people. A good day to tell you I appreciate your online company, creativity and fun banter.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
12% complete

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I don’t understand this toning business but I love those hearts
February 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
absolutely STUNNING
February 14th, 2024  
