Lake Split Toning 4 by casablanca
46 / 365

Lake Split Toning 4

A more subtle split tone today. Pushed up the red a little on just the highlights. Rather pretty sky now for those birds to fly in, eh?
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Boxplayer
Looks rather dreamy
February 15th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
A beautiful sky for those birds!
February 15th, 2024  
