Ice Split Toning 5 by casablanca
47 / 365

Ice Split Toning 5

Left highlights as white and filled the shadows with red today for this photo of an iced over puddle. Some fascinating shapes in there.

If any of you have ever come across Will Wight's Cradle book series, you will know I am thinking Yerin's Blood Shadow......

Made it to 100 days in a row on Wordle today - happy me :)
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Casablanca

Diana ace
Such a fabulous image with these wonderful shapes and tones. I would not have a clue where to start!
February 16th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful pattern! Congratulations, I don’t think I’ve managed more than 3 days in a row
February 16th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Couldn't think why you'd taken a photo of raw bacon!

I love Wordle, failed a few days ago so back to zero.
February 16th, 2024  
