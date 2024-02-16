Sign up
Previous
47 / 365
Ice Split Toning 5
Left highlights as white and filled the shadows with red today for this photo of an iced over puddle. Some fascinating shapes in there.
If any of you have ever come across Will Wight's Cradle book series, you will know I am thinking Yerin's Blood Shadow......
Made it to 100 days in a row on Wordle today - happy me :)
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
3
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2662
photos
154
followers
61
following
12% complete
View this month »
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
16th February 2024 7:48am
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous image with these wonderful shapes and tones. I would not have a clue where to start!
February 16th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful pattern! Congratulations, I don’t think I’ve managed more than 3 days in a row
February 16th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Couldn't think why you'd taken a photo of raw bacon!
I love Wordle, failed a few days ago so back to zero.
February 16th, 2024
