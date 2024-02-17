Sign up
Previous
48 / 365
Fire Flight, Split Toning 6
Three positive things today:
1) Having done pancake day and Valentine's solo because my boys were away skiing all week, they are home today. Yipee!
2) Had a difficult health diagnosis midweek, but then a surprise phone call from a 365er from the other side of the globe cheered me immensely.
3) 45 years today since my teenage brother died. Can't believe it is so long. He is still much missed but I am grateful I knew him for the first 15 years of my life.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2663
photos
154
followers
61
following
13% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
17th February 2024 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Suzanne
ace
Many thoughts ecoked by your narrative and gorgeous photo!
February 17th, 2024
Pam Knowler
ace
I love your image! Sending hugs for your 3 positive things!
February 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous image and tone. So happy a friend could cheer you up 🤗
February 17th, 2024
