Previous
Fire Flight, Split Toning 6 by casablanca
48 / 365

Fire Flight, Split Toning 6

Three positive things today:

1) Having done pancake day and Valentine's solo because my boys were away skiing all week, they are home today. Yipee!

2) Had a difficult health diagnosis midweek, but then a surprise phone call from a 365er from the other side of the globe cheered me immensely.

3) 45 years today since my teenage brother died. Can't believe it is so long. He is still much missed but I am grateful I knew him for the first 15 years of my life.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Many thoughts ecoked by your narrative and gorgeous photo!
February 17th, 2024  
Pam Knowler ace
I love your image! Sending hugs for your 3 positive things!
February 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous image and tone. So happy a friend could cheer you up 🤗
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise