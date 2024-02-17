Fire Flight, Split Toning 6

Three positive things today:



1) Having done pancake day and Valentine's solo because my boys were away skiing all week, they are home today. Yipee!



2) Had a difficult health diagnosis midweek, but then a surprise phone call from a 365er from the other side of the globe cheered me immensely.



3) 45 years today since my teenage brother died. Can't believe it is so long. He is still much missed but I am grateful I knew him for the first 15 years of my life.