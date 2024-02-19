Previous
Negative Space 1 by casablanca
Negative Space 1

I am going to use my collection of Willow Tree figurines to play with this week's challenge of Negative Space.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Casablanca

JackieR ace
Lovely
February 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
This is so beautiful, I love your little figurines.
February 19th, 2024  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful figure.
February 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
February 19th, 2024  
