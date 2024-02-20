Previous
Negative Space 2 by casablanca
51 / 365

Negative Space 2

This figurine always reminds me of the Jack Vettriano painting "Dance me to the end of time" that I have hanging on the wall in my home.

I have succumbed to Hubby's pesky bug he brought back from skiing, so I am feeling horrible. Hopefully it will only last a day or two.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Casablanca

Diana ace
Another stunning capture. I sure hope you will be feeling better soon.
February 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful figurine. I love the idea 'Dance me to the the end of time'. Sorry to hear you have caught hubbys bug. He could have just brought chocolates or perfume. You should have put a bag on his head when he came home. Fav
February 20th, 2024  
Newbank Lass
Lovely image. Boo to bugs.
February 20th, 2024  
