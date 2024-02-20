Sign up
Previous
51 / 365
Negative Space 2
This figurine always reminds me of the Jack Vettriano painting "Dance me to the end of time" that I have hanging on the wall in my home.
I have succumbed to Hubby's pesky bug he brought back from skiing, so I am feeling horrible. Hopefully it will only last a day or two.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
3
2
8
3
2
2024
NIKON D3500
20th February 2024 7:37am
Public
for2024
Diana
ace
Another stunning capture. I sure hope you will be feeling better soon.
February 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful figurine. I love the idea 'Dance me to the the end of time'. Sorry to hear you have caught hubbys bug. He could have just brought chocolates or perfume. You should have put a bag on his head when he came home. Fav
February 20th, 2024
Newbank Lass
Lovely image. Boo to bugs.
February 20th, 2024
