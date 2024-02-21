Previous
Negative Space 3 by casablanca
52 / 365

Negative Space 3

Feeling utterly ghastly. Not a cold, but Covid.

Today's negative space is my Forget-Me-Not girl and I thought of her going to lay flowers in a cemetery with the pillar on the side, actually the edge of a Wedgewood clock. Forget-Me-Nots are one of my favourite flowers.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Casablanca

Kathy A ace
Oh you poor love, thinking of you 💜

I have that sweet figurine
February 21st, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful shading, aah COVID no! Rest up, good excuse to do that 😊
February 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful. I bought my sister the Angel of Healing after she had a mastectomy.
I will send you healing too in the hope it helps you to feel better.
February 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet. Pesky covid. Take care.
February 21st, 2024  
