Previous
52 / 365
Negative Space 3
Feeling utterly ghastly. Not a cold, but Covid.
Today's negative space is my Forget-Me-Not girl and I thought of her going to lay flowers in a cemetery with the pillar on the side, actually the edge of a Wedgewood clock. Forget-Me-Nots are one of my favourite flowers.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
5
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Tags
for2024
Kathy A
ace
Oh you poor love, thinking of you 💜
I have that sweet figurine
February 21st, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful shading, aah COVID no! Rest up, good excuse to do that 😊
February 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful. I bought my sister the Angel of Healing after she had a mastectomy.
I will send you healing too in the hope it helps you to feel better.
February 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So sweet. Pesky covid. Take care.
February 21st, 2024
