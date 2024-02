Negative Space 5

I have always loved this man and boy figurine. It is called "That's my Dad" and it reminds me of my Hubby and the Young Fella. The house behind is a clay model of our house that the Young Fella created back in his Junior School days. It is pretty accurate, even down to the little box by the front door I keep there for parcel deliveries.



Bad night with coughing and restless legs - isn't Covid fun?? Not! But bizarrely I feel a little better this morning, so here's hoping I turned a corner......