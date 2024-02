Negative Space 7

This final figurine is called "Sign for Love" and it was a gift from my Sister in Law a few years back because I use BSL Sign Language. I have enjoyed this week of Negative Space on my photo project. On to portraiture tomorrow. I think I will play with selfies on the phone and see what happens.



Covid receding, test only just barely positive and just wrestling mostly with fatigue and an occasional hefty cough. Winning, I think!