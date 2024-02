Contrast Portraiture 2

Me again! Apprehension was the emotion and a poppy decorated cloth is the drape around my head.



Test is back faintly positive, but I remember it doing that when I had Covid before. Still fatigued but doing my best to balance gentle activity, sleep, hydration and good food. Just a pain in the proverbial that this landed after 3 weeks of back pain and vastly lesser activity, so it's been over a month since life was normal. Hopefully soon!