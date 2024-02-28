Previous
Contrast Portraiture 3 by casablanca
59 / 365

Contrast Portraiture 3

I should probably tell you I have a degree in Drama and Music, so my focus and interest this week has been on exploring the brief of contrast portraiture through character and light. It is a coincidence that the model was me, so resemblance to my “norm” was never an intention. In fact, quite the opposite.

If it bothered you how much the previous images didn’t look like your favoured image of me, perhaps look again without that mental filter and decide whether the contrast element has worked or not? Just a thought…
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise