Contrast Portraiture 3

I should probably tell you I have a degree in Drama and Music, so my focus and interest this week has been on exploring the brief of contrast portraiture through character and light. It is a coincidence that the model was me, so resemblance to my “norm” was never an intention. In fact, quite the opposite.



If it bothered you how much the previous images didn’t look like your favoured image of me, perhaps look again without that mental filter and decide whether the contrast element has worked or not? Just a thought…