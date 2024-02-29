Sign up
Previous
60 / 365
Contrast Portaiture 4
Last one on this Leap Year day. It has been fun playing with contrast on selfies. Maybe another time I can find a model and play more with the lighting and other ideas I have in my head.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
3
1
Embed Code
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2675
photos
155
followers
65
following
16% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th February 2024 8:29am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
JackieR
ace
Your model and muse were both very cooperative!
February 29th, 2024
Annie D
ace
so full of joy - I love them all
February 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
There's the Casa we all know and love
February 29th, 2024
