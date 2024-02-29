Previous
Contrast Portaiture 4 by casablanca
60 / 365

Contrast Portaiture 4

Last one on this Leap Year day. It has been fun playing with contrast on selfies. Maybe another time I can find a model and play more with the lighting and other ideas I have in my head.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Your model and muse were both very cooperative!
February 29th, 2024  
Annie D ace
so full of joy - I love them all
February 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
There’s the Casa we all know and love
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise