Green by casablanca
61 / 365

Green

Black and white ends, rainbow begins. Saved some of the birthday paper decorations for the vivid colours.

PS just realised today is Friday, not Thursday so my colours will be a day out on everyone else! 😅
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Casablanca

You rebel you 🤣 good start!
March 1st, 2024  
I thought hang on that's green, now I'm rolling about laughing - it really doesn't matter which colour happens on which day so long as you stick to it and I can't wait to see this unfold
March 1st, 2024  
Now that’s going to confuse some. A great start.
March 1st, 2024  
Nice
March 1st, 2024  
