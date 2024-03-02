Sign up
Blue
The cover of a meditation book on The Psalms. I like the swirly water pattern! This year I decided to use 7 templates on which to place the images in order to get a stronger blend of single colour in the calendar. Hopefully it will work!
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Tags
rainbow2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
The calendar outcome should be wonderful
March 2nd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
for the prescence of the Lord
the holy one is here.
Immediately came into my head!
March 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
My brain has so much stored in it. This came from the recesses of the grey matter.
Be still my beating heart
It would be better to be cool
It’s not time to be open just yet
A lesson once learned is so hard to forget’
March 2nd, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Clever idea
March 2nd, 2024
