Purple

I grew up drinking Ribena, but when the sugar tax was imposed the brand reduced its sugar and put in disgusting (to my mind) sweeteners instead, giving it a chemically flavour. Personally loathe all "diet" drinks and artificial sweeteners, so after many decades of loving Ribena I stopped buying it.



Then I discovered this little beauty. Belvoir Blackcurrant Cordial. Made with proper blackcurrants, water and sugar and none of those artificial horrors and I drink this every day to boost my Vitamin C quota. It is utterly delicious. And helpfully a gorgeous purple for today's colour!