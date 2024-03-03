Previous
Purple by casablanca
Purple

I grew up drinking Ribena, but when the sugar tax was imposed the brand reduced its sugar and put in disgusting (to my mind) sweeteners instead, giving it a chemically flavour. Personally loathe all "diet" drinks and artificial sweeteners, so after many decades of loving Ribena I stopped buying it.

Then I discovered this little beauty. Belvoir Blackcurrant Cordial. Made with proper blackcurrants, water and sugar and none of those artificial horrors and I drink this every day to boost my Vitamin C quota. It is utterly delicious. And helpfully a gorgeous purple for today's colour!
Casablanca

JackieR ace
I too hate aspartame etc, and I too love Belvoir ( how do they get that beever pronunciation?) cordials, but they grow mould if left unused once open! Must be the lack of preservation chemicals

Lovely purple composition
March 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous shot and great narrative. I too hate anything artificial and have to be very careful of what I eat and drink. Your cordial sounds delicious.
March 3rd, 2024  
