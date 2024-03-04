Previous
Rainbow by casablanca
64 / 365

Rainbow

My 7th day of the sequence will be a rainbow each week.

Today's is from a Moonpig card a friend sent me last Autumn. I kept it because I liked it so much and it lives on the shelf by my desk.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Boxplayer ace
Lovely thing
March 4th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
March 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A cheerful card sharing positivity.
March 4th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a positive card. Rainbows always make me smile too
March 4th, 2024  
