Previous
Red by casablanca
72 / 365

Red

My favourite Austrian Winter tea. Delicious flavours of orange, cinnamon and rum among other things.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I think, if I remember 'ohne' means without? I would like to try it!
March 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@maggiemae yes, well done! Ohne means without and that full phrase is "Hut magic with mulled wine flavours without alcohol. Aromatic fruit tea with mulled wine and spiced aromas." Huts in the mountains are cosy comforting places out of the snow, of course.
March 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise