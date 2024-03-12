Sign up
Red
My favourite Austrian Winter tea. Delicious flavours of orange, cinnamon and rum among other things.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Tags
rainbow2024
Maggiemae
ace
I think, if I remember 'ohne' means without? I would like to try it!
March 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@maggiemae
yes, well done! Ohne means without and that full phrase is "Hut magic with mulled wine flavours without alcohol. Aromatic fruit tea with mulled wine and spiced aromas." Huts in the mountains are cosy comforting places out of the snow, of course.
March 12th, 2024
