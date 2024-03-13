Previous
Orange by casablanca
73 / 365

Orange

The corner of a book bag I use to carry around a reading book and a couple of oddments when travelling or sitting around hospital waiting rooms. Cute cats all over it!
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Casablanca

On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
