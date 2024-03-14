Sign up
Previous
74 / 365
Yelllow
My computer keyboard......think it needs a microfibre cloth to get in there and dust!
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
4
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2690
photos
156
followers
67
following
20% complete
View this month »
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
2024
Taken
14th March 2024 6:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
Boxplayer
ace
Ooh very yellow keys
March 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@boxplayer
It is a Logitech keyboard called Daydream. Purple, yellow and turquoise! I love it. Keys are a paler yellow in daylight, but I had the lamp on LOL Still dark!
March 14th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's a much more interesting keyboard than mine!
March 14th, 2024
Hazel
ace
A diificult job, cleaning a computer keyboard!
March 14th, 2024
