Yelllow by casablanca
74 / 365

Yelllow

My computer keyboard......think it needs a microfibre cloth to get in there and dust!
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
20% complete

Boxplayer ace
Ooh very yellow keys
March 14th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@boxplayer It is a Logitech keyboard called Daydream. Purple, yellow and turquoise! I love it. Keys are a paler yellow in daylight, but I had the lamp on LOL Still dark!
March 14th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
That's a much more interesting keyboard than mine!
March 14th, 2024  
Hazel ace
A diificult job, cleaning a computer keyboard!
March 14th, 2024  
