Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
75 / 365
Green
The tag line for the advert in the 1980s was "things happen after a Badedas bath!" This is the original cheesy ad:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_-rPzlaLnY&t=16s
I love the smell of Badedas. Herbal, pine and it contains Horse Chestnut, which is reputedly good for the circulation. It is a very fresh smell and it turns the water of the bath green. I still use it!
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2691
photos
156
followers
67
following
20% complete
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Album
2024
Taken
15th March 2024 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
It could not be any better than this, beautiful shot and colour.
March 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I haven’t seen this for a long time. Obviously not got my eyes open.
March 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close