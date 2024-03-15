Previous
Green by casablanca
Green

The tag line for the advert in the 1980s was "things happen after a Badedas bath!" This is the original cheesy ad:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_-rPzlaLnY&t=16s

I love the smell of Badedas. Herbal, pine and it contains Horse Chestnut, which is reputedly good for the circulation. It is a very fresh smell and it turns the water of the bath green. I still use it!
Casablanca

Diana ace
It could not be any better than this, beautiful shot and colour.
March 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I haven’t seen this for a long time. Obviously not got my eyes open.
March 15th, 2024  
