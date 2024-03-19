Sign up
79 / 365
Red
This was a fun gift at Christmas from my Dad, last ones just used. Never actually had fortune cookies before and they were quite tasty and a good laugh to use.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Tags
rainbow2024
Boxplayer
ace
Interesting
March 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous happy looking image.
March 19th, 2024
