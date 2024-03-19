Previous
Red by casablanca
79 / 365

Red

This was a fun gift at Christmas from my Dad, last ones just used. Never actually had fortune cookies before and they were quite tasty and a good laugh to use.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
21% complete

Boxplayer ace
Interesting
March 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous happy looking image.
March 19th, 2024  
