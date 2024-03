Orange

This is the cover of a personalised journal a friend gave me for my birthday back in January. I am using it as a recipe journal and photographing new things I bake and include a link to where I sourced the recipe from. She picked up on my historical 0 birthday habit - 40 Things to do in the Year I am 40.......and again at 50. This year, I aim to visit 60 National Trust properties. If possible! Life has taken a turn in other directions, but it may still be possible. Helpful colour for today!