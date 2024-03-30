Sign up
Previous
90 / 365
Blue
A tool of his trade, these are Hubby's sailing wellies. Jolly helpful blue for me!
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2706
photos
156
followers
67
following
24% complete
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
2024
Taken
30th March 2024 6:40am
Tags
rainbow2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 30th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Haha I thought they were something to do with Gillette. They look great now that I know what they are. Lovely shot and blue
March 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
Surely his wellies should have Hubby on them not Gill ha ha
March 30th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@onewing
😅😅⛵️
March 30th, 2024
