Previous
Blue by casablanca
90 / 365

Blue

A tool of his trade, these are Hubby's sailing wellies. Jolly helpful blue for me!
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 30th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Haha I thought they were something to do with Gillette. They look great now that I know what they are. Lovely shot and blue
March 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
Surely his wellies should have Hubby on them not Gill ha ha
March 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@onewing 😅😅⛵️
March 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise