Purple by casablanca
91 / 365

Purple

Peekaboo! My final rainbow purple is my skiing gloves. Not that I ski, I hike in the snow, but they are lovely and warm!

Happy Easter to you!
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Casablanca

On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Babs ace
They look good. Your fingers must be so warm. Happy Easter
March 31st, 2024  
