Memory Month: Camber Sands

Continuing my memory month of 2014 images. Thanks for your supportive comments yesterday, hugely appreciated.



Camber Sands is the sand duned seaside resort of my childhood down on the East Sussex coast and we had a super wintry walk on the beach in January. I have a bit of a passion for walking on beaches in Winter. I love the freshness of it and the fact that hardly anyone else is there!