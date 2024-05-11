Wisdom

My son is an avid reader and all his life I have opted to read the same books as him now and then, so that we have things to talk about and enjoy discussing. It's a habit I still have.



I am just coming to the final section of Book 12, the final one in Will Wight's "Cradle" series. It's an epic fantasy genre full of battles, powerful sacred arts, a good dose of comedy and some excellent characters.



This quote made me smile and I thought how true it was. Worth a highlight on the Kindle. I prefer real books, but sometimes use the Kindle too for portability. Useful thing to have in your pocket.