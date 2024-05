The Sloe Gin appears to be empty....

.....I wonder how that happened.....



Went out late last night on the prowl for the Northern Lights, driving to darker country areas as I live in a highly lit town, but they didn't show this far south. So frustrated I missed them here the night before as it has been a lifelong ambition for both me and Hubby to see them. Had a trip planned to Tromsø before the pandemic lockdowns scuppered it.



Hopefully one day...... in the meantime, there is Sloe Gin for comfort!