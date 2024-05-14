Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Chip
Looks like a delicate undersea creature, doesn't it? Alas, no. Very pretty but it is the result of a stone pinging up from the road and smashing a bit of my car windscreen.
Off to Autoglass to see if they can repair it this morning. Hope so. A whole new windscreen is being quoted as between £500 and £600. Eek!
14th May 2024
14th May 24
7
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2753
photos
159
followers
67
following
36% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
13th May 2024 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
oooh we have added windscreen repair to our insurance and we have needed it a couple of times - hope they can repair it reasonably for you
May 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh no, hope they can fix it without having to put in a new windscreen.
May 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@annied
Checking out cheaper repair first......insurance will come in if they can't repair it. Just trying to avoid losing the No Claims Bonus.
May 14th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Grrr - hope you can sort it without it costing you an arm and a leg
May 14th, 2024
Brian
ace
Well captured. All the best with the repair
May 14th, 2024
Pat
Oh how annoying. I like that you’ve found a positive out of a negative with this nice shot showing the little rainbows in the chip.
May 14th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Auto glass good at doing chips. Does look like a beautiful mayfly
May 14th, 2024
