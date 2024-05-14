Previous
Chip
Chip

Looks like a delicate undersea creature, doesn't it? Alas, no. Very pretty but it is the result of a stone pinging up from the road and smashing a bit of my car windscreen.

Off to Autoglass to see if they can repair it this morning. Hope so. A whole new windscreen is being quoted as between £500 and £600. Eek!
Casablanca

Annie D ace
oooh we have added windscreen repair to our insurance and we have needed it a couple of times - hope they can repair it reasonably for you
May 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh no, hope they can fix it without having to put in a new windscreen.
May 14th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@annied Checking out cheaper repair first......insurance will come in if they can't repair it. Just trying to avoid losing the No Claims Bonus.
May 14th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Grrr - hope you can sort it without it costing you an arm and a leg
May 14th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well captured. All the best with the repair
May 14th, 2024  
Pat
Oh how annoying. I like that you’ve found a positive out of a negative with this nice shot showing the little rainbows in the chip.
May 14th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Auto glass good at doing chips. Does look like a beautiful mayfly
May 14th, 2024  
