The Cat Candle by casablanca
141 / 365

The Cat Candle

My lovely son bought me a gift. This sweet little candle holder cat warming its paws on a tealight. The cat is wearing a scarf and there is further detail on the back of the figure. It's rather sweet.

Thanks for your support and encouragement yesterday. I am currently a mix of numbness and emotion, shut down in some ways and then triggered in others. The joys of PTSD. Early days. Hoping I can defeat this skittish roaring dragon in my life again and faster than last time. Just got to give it time. Thanks for being on my side and cheering me on.
20th May 2024

Casablanca

My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer
38% complete

Photo Details

Dianne ace
We are all cheering you on and so nice you have such lovely family support too.
May 20th, 2024  
