Surprise Foxglove by casablanca
Surprise Foxglove

I didn't plant this in my front garden, so it must have been a bird or a squirrel that took it there, but it was nice surprise to see it standing there in the flower bed, tall and trumpet-flower full.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Diana ace
How lucky you are, fabulous capture of this beauty.
May 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely surprise. I love foxgloves, they always take me back to childhood along with bluebells. We don't see either here in Australia though
May 21st, 2024  
Annie D ace
such a fabulous surprise
May 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a wonderful thing to spring up - it's so dramatic!
May 21st, 2024  
