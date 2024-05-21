Sign up
142 / 365
Surprise Foxglove
I didn't plant this in my front garden, so it must have been a bird or a squirrel that took it there, but it was nice surprise to see it standing there in the flower bed, tall and trumpet-flower full.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
20th May 2024 2:36pm
Diana
ace
How lucky you are, fabulous capture of this beauty.
May 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely surprise. I love foxgloves, they always take me back to childhood along with bluebells. We don't see either here in Australia though
May 21st, 2024
Annie D
ace
such a fabulous surprise
May 21st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderful thing to spring up - it's so dramatic!
May 21st, 2024
