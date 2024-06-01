Sailing

I am often amazed and amused at how many people tell me I should go with my husband when he is away teaching sailing. He is a freelance instructor, so he sails other people's yachts, mostly for sailing schools, teaching paying clients whichever level of sailing is needed for their particular course. It's his job.



The suggestion of me going with him reminds me of the ubiquitous "take your child to work day" or this wonderful cartoon of "take your cat to work day." Now there's a thought. If I could grow whiskers and go as the Ship's Cat like the feline pictured in the famous photo of Captain AJ Hailey, I might be on to something. Can't think of any other way of gatecrashing his work without paying the fee for being a student, thus spending everything in fees he was earning during the week and coming out poorer than we began!



Besides, he's always the skipper so he'd be bossing me around. Good luck with that, dear! 🤣🙃😉





