Blickling Hall

Hubby and I spent the weekend in Norfolk and Suffolk, visiting National Trust properties for my goal of 60 this year for my 60th birthday. This was our first one on Saturday and is number 7/60.



Blickling Hall is a fabulous Jacobean mansion with amazing "kerb appeal." 55 acres of gardens and 4,600 acres of estate for walks or cycle rides. Pictured is the grass covered shallow moat, wonderful old door, chandelier, a super lady who had cooked on the Aga in the old kitchens a beautifully aromatic asparagus and cheese tart and a lemon cake, and the library.



