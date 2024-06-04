Previous
Blickling Hall

Hubby and I spent the weekend in Norfolk and Suffolk, visiting National Trust properties for my goal of 60 this year for my 60th birthday. This was our first one on Saturday and is number 7/60.

Blickling Hall is a fabulous Jacobean mansion with amazing "kerb appeal." 55 acres of gardens and 4,600 acres of estate for walks or cycle rides. Pictured is the grass covered shallow moat, wonderful old door, chandelier, a super lady who had cooked on the Aga in the old kitchens a beautifully aromatic asparagus and cheese tart and a lemon cake, and the library.

4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
42% complete

Brian ace
Awesome collage. Breathtaking description.
June 4th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Super choice of all the photos - for us to enjoy as well as you! Did you get to taste the asparagus and cheese tart?
June 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@maggiemae I wish! It had just come out of the oven and the aroma was divine. The recipe was an old traditional one from the 1600s.
June 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful collage of this wonderful place to visit, It all sounds so wonderful too.
June 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It all looks very nice.
June 4th, 2024  
JackieR ace
A beautiful collage,
June 4th, 2024  
