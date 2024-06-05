Previous
Felbrigg Hall by casablanca
157 / 365

Felbrigg Hall

8/60 Febrigg Hall is close to Blickling Hall (see yesterday's collage) and has been built steadily and adapted over hundreds of years since Tudor times as a country house.

William Frederick Windham sounds an absolute character and my favourite quote about him is in The Morning Room. Apparently he enjoyed dressing up in uniforms. "In addition to posing as a London policeman, William often impersonated a train guard whose unauthorised whistle blasts caused confusion on the platforms." I love him!

Pictured are entrance ticket, quote on the cafe wall, drawing room, library, main staircase, house exterior, 18th century handpainted Chinese wallpaper and a lovely kingfisher from The Bird Corridor.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Splendid story collage and narrative
June 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning collage of your visit to this beautiful Hall. such an interesting narrarative.
June 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Lovely shots.
June 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I am always amazed when visiting such properties to see the pictures acquired when people like William Windham collected on their tours of Europe. Not only the fact that they travelled so far but they had these items transported back to their rural homes. Let alone considering the cost involved.
June 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise