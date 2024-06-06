Horsey Wind Pump

9/60 from Sunday morning. We had stayed nearby in Hickling and wandered to Horsey Wind Pump on the Norfolk Broads (fenland areas of water and famed for wildlife and boating). Pronounced 'haw-zee' it is a windmill pump, of which there were at one time a couple of hundred in the area, and it is powered by the wind using a fantail which changes direction with the prevailing wind and drives the cap and mill wheel inside, moving the sails around the structure to pick up the wind. It is a clever piece of engineering and such things are essential in the fens. Very low lying land vulnerable to the nearby sea and flooding, pumps are needed to prevent disaster.



Pictured the exterior, main wheel, fantail, fenland surrounding the area, sailboat on the Broads and the story of the remarkable millman Arthur Dove, who on a sixth sense alerted the local community before the big sea breach of 1938 and no one died in that area.