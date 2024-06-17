"One does not simply walk into Mordor"

Thanks for all the kind birthday wishes for my boy yesterday. He thanks you and says he had a fabulous day chilling and having fun with the Lord of the Rings theme I surprised him with. We are currently watching "Rings of Power" (LOTR fantasy drama set in the Second Age) so it proved a good choice of theme. Absolute gift to have a day off work for his birthday as that hasn't happened for a good few years now. Nice to be together to celebrate and always fun to cook him his favourite foods and bake him a cake ♥️😄🥳



If you can't read the t-shirts, they say "Mordor Annual Fun Run. One does not simply walk."