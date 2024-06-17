Previous
"One does not simply walk into Mordor" by casablanca
"One does not simply walk into Mordor"

Thanks for all the kind birthday wishes for my boy yesterday. He thanks you and says he had a fabulous day chilling and having fun with the Lord of the Rings theme I surprised him with. We are currently watching "Rings of Power" (LOTR fantasy drama set in the Second Age) so it proved a good choice of theme. Absolute gift to have a day off work for his birthday as that hasn't happened for a good few years now. Nice to be together to celebrate and always fun to cook him his favourite foods and bake him a cake ♥️😄🥳

If you can't read the t-shirts, they say "Mordor Annual Fun Run. One does not simply walk."
