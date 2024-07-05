The Lion King's Scar said it best!

I think The Young Fella chose the best possible t-shirt to go and vote in yesterday...... made us laugh anyway!



He used the short walk to the polling station to see if he was better. He's not. Coughing for England but he is gradually improving. He won't return to work today, but maybe Saturday's shift. We shall see. Hubby is sniffling and snuffling merrily. I am still standing.......



Waking up to the depressing news of a Labour landslide. I didn't vote for them and never would after their last reign. No good policies to speak of and they spend our money like water. Change was needed after a dismal series of Tory scandals, but modern Labour is unlikely to prove a good change for the nation or our pockets. But as I said yesterday, we need new leaders with integrity and calibre and I pray they are out there, growing as I speak, not just in my country but in others who desperately need the same.